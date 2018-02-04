School Closings And Delays

Man Arrested in Wyoming County on Kidnapping Charges

Posted 3:55 pm, February 4, 2018, by , Updated at 03:54PM, February 4, 2018

MESHOPPEN — Police arrested a man they believe kidnapped a woman in Wyoming County.

State police say they received a tip that a woman was being held against her will at a gas station in Meshoppen.

When police arrived they took Jason Vandermark, 35, of Tunkhannock into custody.

Vandermark is facing charges including kidnapping and terroristic threats.

He is locked up on $50,000 bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

3 comments