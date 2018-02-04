Man Arrested in Wyoming County on Kidnapping Charges
MESHOPPEN — Police arrested a man they believe kidnapped a woman in Wyoming County.
State police say they received a tip that a woman was being held against her will at a gas station in Meshoppen.
When police arrived they took Jason Vandermark, 35, of Tunkhannock into custody.
Vandermark is facing charges including kidnapping and terroristic threats.
He is locked up on $50,000 bail.
41.613133 -76.046730
