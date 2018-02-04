School Closings And Delays

Firefighters Dish Out BBQ Chicken for Super Bowl Sunday

Posted 5:30 pm, February 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:29PM, February 4, 2018

THROOP -- Firefighters at Hose Company #1 in Throop were putting together a Super Bowl spread.

Volunteers make barbecue chicken every year in Lackawanna County.

Locals pick up their Super Bowl favorites and support their local firefighters at the same time.

Those involved say it's a tradition for the company on Center Street.

"We've been having this for, oh, maybe about 25 years now and it seems a great success. People of Throop are very supportive of us," said Dave Benson.

All of the money raised at the Super Bowl barbecue chicken fundraiser will benefit the hose company.

