The Bucknell men's basketball team is on a roll. The Bison are now on a ten game winning streak after beating Lafayette on Saturday night. They're 11-1 in Patriot League play, with a three game lead on the rest of the league. This is a team that can score in multiple ways and clearly, they're enjoying the ride.
Bucknell Enjoying 10 Game Winning Streak
