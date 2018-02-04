School Closings And Delays

Bucknell Enjoying 10 Game Winning Streak

Posted 6:37 pm, February 4, 2018, by

The Bucknell men's basketball team is on a roll. The Bison are now on a ten game winning streak after beating Lafayette on Saturday night. They're 11-1 in Patriot League play, with a three game lead on the rest of the league. This is a team that can score in multiple ways and clearly, they're enjoying the ride.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s