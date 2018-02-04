We'll take a look at our patriotic past as we stop by a black powder frolic in Union County with field staff member Dave Aucker.
Black Powder Frolic
-
Venison Jerky
-
Man Facing Rape Charges in Union County
-
Snow Day on the Slopes
-
Guilty Plea in Union County Deadly Stabbing
-
Officials Sentenced for Stealing from Union
-
-
Deadly, Fiery Crash in Union County
-
Ice Jam Concerns Along Susquehanna River
-
Ice Jam Cleared in Union County
-
Trooper Wounded in Highway Shootout Invited to State of the Union Address
-
Deadly Accident Caused by Black Ice in Carbon County
-
-
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Route 15 in Union County
-
Two Die in Union County Crash
-
Man Dead After Fiery Crash in Centre County