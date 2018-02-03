Winter Sports and Music Festival Held to Help Aid Blood Cancer Research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMERTON -- Skiers and snowboarders shredded the gnar in support of blood cancer research in Carbon County.

Carve 4 Cancer 5, the annual winter sports and music festival was held at Blue Mountain Ski Resort on Saturday.

The charity event raises money for blood cancer research and helps provide financial assistance for local cancer patients.

Carve 4 Cancer was started by Brent Evans in 2012. Evans passed away due to complications of a type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2017.

Evans' dedicated team of volunteers are carrying on the event in his memory.

"It's bittersweet but it's humbling to be able to put so much dedication, time into this non-profit and just see a lot of people enjoy the event. Remember Brent and to give back to the cause and the local community," said Aisling Carroll, Brent's girlfriend.

Carve 4 Cancer provides a way to give back while having a lot of fun with their event in Carbon County.