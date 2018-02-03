Super Bowl Wing Sale to Benefit Fire Department

Posted 6:33 pm, February 3, 2018, by

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP -- Folks in Lackawanna County are prepping for the Super Bowl and supporting their local fire department.

The Jefferson Township Fire Department held their annual wing and pizza sale for the Super Bowl.

They were expecting to make about 1100 pounds of wings and 150 trays of pizza for the big game.

Members make hot wings and two different types of pizza as a fundraiser for the fire company.

"This is our 10th annual wing sale so it's been getting bigger and bigger every year. People come looking for our products, our pizza and our wings. The only time we offer them is now and our annual carnival in June. So, people know our sauces, they know our pizza and they come looking for it," said Assistant Fire Chief Jason Crambo.

All of the money raised will benefit the fire department here in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s