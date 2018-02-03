Scranton Women Top Juniata in Key Landmark Conference Meeting

Posted 6:48 pm, February 3, 2018

Katie Feehery scored a game-high 13 points and the Scranton women's basketball team beat Juniata 62-45 in a battle between the top two teams in the Landmark Conference. With the win, the Lady Royals hold a two game lead in the league standings.

