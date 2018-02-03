Scranton Tops West Scranton in Boys Basketball

Posted 10:55 pm, February 3, 2018

Ky'Ron Harbin scored a game-high 30 points and the Scranton boys basketball team beat West Scranton 67-60 at Marywood University on Saturday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

