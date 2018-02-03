Scranton Prep Boys Hold Off Pottsville in Overtime

Posted 6:49 pm, February 3, 2018, by

Leo O'Boyle scored a game-high 18 points and the No. 2 Scranton Prep boys basketball team needed overtime, but held on to beat No. 8 Pottsville 52-49.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s