Roseanna’s Robbed at Gunpoint

SCRANTON -- Friday night is the busiest time for Roseanna's Pizza in Scranton and employees are used to handling a crowd, but not what happened around 7:30 p.m.

An armed robbery brought a big police presence to the restaurant.

"Just a large commotion of this crash and then something happening and I opened the door and the kid had a gun on my girl at the register," an employee told Newswatch 16.

This employee tells Newswatch 16 two men, with their faces covered, entered the kitchen through a side door.

"He said, 'Don't move anybody or nobody will get shot.' They first went to a side drawer and then he took the money out of the drawer and had the girl by the neck and went out the door with her," adds the employee.

Roseanna's has been at this location for 30 years and although it's been robbed before, the extreme nature of this robbery upsets the owner.

"He really practically dragged the girl outside with a gun to her head all the way. there's no reason to go to that, that extreme," says owner Dwayne Worozilcak.

Employees tell Newswatch 16 there were no customers inside at the time of the robbery and the robbers seemed very familiar with the layout of the kitchen."

"Just think it was odd that we had just done a pull on the register and we put money in a location and when they came in the door they went right to that location," says an employee.

Dwayne Worozilcak says he doesn't believe any of his employees are responsible but will be taking precautions in the future to keep them safe.

"And now I believe to protect the safety of the employees, I'll pay for a security guard to stay there from 7 o'clock to 11 o'clock at night 'til the girls leave so I know that they're safe," adds Worozilcak.

The owner says police will be reviewing nearby surveillance footage.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Scranton Police.