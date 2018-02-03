Police Searching for Two Men Posing as Utility Workers in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edwardsville -- Officers are investigating two attempted break-ins in Edwardsville Saturday morning.

According to police, two men wearing khakis, gray jackets, knit caps and with long dreadlocks knocked on doors at Eagle Ridge Apartments in the borough around 11 a.m.

In two cases, they identified themselves as workers for UGI and told residents they needed to check their pipes.

Neither resident let the men in.

In one case, when a resident refused one of the men shut the door in her face.

Edwardsville police believe this may be connected to a case from Jenkins Township where men identifying themselves as utility workers robbed a woman while holding her in her basement.