In Your Neighborhood

Kiwanis Of Sullivan County Winterfest

The Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County sponsors Winterfest to benefit local children and families. Winterfest is held at Camp Brule’, Route 154, North of Forksville on Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Winterfest features an ice fishing tournament, polar bear plunge, scavenger hunt, lice auction, food and vendors. Admission price is $5.

Pie for Breakfast

A “Pie for Breakfast” event offered in Clarks Green benefits the Abington Christian Academy. The menu features quiche, savory fruit, cream, and cobbler pies, and even pizza pie! The all-you-can-eat “Pie for Breakfast” is at the Clarks Green Assembly of God Church on South Abington Road, Saturday, Feb 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Price is $7 for adults, and children ages 3-6 years $3.