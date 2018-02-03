Hazleton Man Arrested After Attempting to Hit Officer

Posted 5:37 pm, February 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:36PM, February 3, 2018

HAZLETON --  A man is facing aggravated assault charges after he attempted to hit an officer.

Hazleton police say they responded to a domestic dispute call early Saturday morning along East Diamond Avenue.

Once they arrived, Jose Camillo, 20, started to argue with police.

Camillo then allegedly attempted to hit an officer.

Police then tased Camillo and were ultimately able to place him under arrest.

Camillo is facing aggravated assault, public drunkenness and other related charges.

4 comments