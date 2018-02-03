We visit the Colony Meadery in Allentown. They produce mead, an age-old alcoholic beverage made from honey and water. They show us how it is made and we sample some of this un-BEE-lievable libation.
Get the Buzz on Mead…It’s a Bee Thing!

