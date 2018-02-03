Get the Buzz on Mead…It’s a Bee Thing!

Posted 9:30 am, February 3, 2018, by

We visit the Colony Meadery in Allentown.  They produce mead, an age-old alcoholic beverage made from honey and water. They show us how it is made and we sample some of this un-BEE-lievable libation.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s