SHAMOKIN -- A fire sparked at a residence in Northumberland County Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire, which started around 4:30 p.m., caused significant damage to the double block's interior.

Residents of the home along West Chesnut Street in Shamokin were not there at the time.

According to the fire chief, the other side of the double block sustained smoke damage.

The blaze is not considered to be suspicious but the investigation is ongoing.