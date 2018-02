× Crews Battling Blaze at a Storefront in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG — Crews are working to put out a blaze at a storefront in Monroe County.

The fire sparked around 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening along Main Street in Stroudsburg.

No word on what started that fire in Monroe County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Photo Courtesy of Monroe County Firewire