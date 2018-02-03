Clipping Locks in Support of Friends With Cancer in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- Women in Wayne County were buzzing their hair off in support of a few friends with breast cancer.

Mick Frigoletto, the owner of Mick's Barbershop in Honesdale, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

So was her friend Candy Carney and they decided to shave off their locks together.

Mick's Barbershop hosts a Buzz-Off Cancer event every year that benefits the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

One of the institute's employees also shaved her hair on Saturday in support.