Young Fan Shows Team Spirit With Eagles Inspired Haircut

February 2, 2018

Turbotville, PA — Talk about showing your team spirit!

Check out what Cohen Zechman from Turbotville got cut and colored into the back of his head – a huge Philadelphia Eagles logo!

Cohen’s mom tells Newswatch 16 that he sat patiently for two hours at “Against the Grain Barbershop” in Milton.

Cohen isn’t the only young football using his head to show their team spirit.

Not to be outdone, one young Patriots fan did the same.

Jake Messier saw Cohen’s photos posted on Jon Meyer’s Facebook Page and shared this shot of his son’s team-inspired doo.

 

And finally, what do you do when you’re in a house divided on Super Bowl Sunday?  You get BOTH logos like Frankie Rodriguez from Northumberland county did!

