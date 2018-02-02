× Tricky Situation for Fire Crews Fighting Blaze in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY — Firefighters in Schuylkill County had a hard time trying to put out a blaze in Mahanoy City.

A double block home along West Spruce Street sparked around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews were faced with a difficult situation as the roads and sidewalks were solid ice.

Fire crews tell Newswatch 16 both sides of the home are unlivable.

The fire is believed to be electrical but fire officials say they will continue to investigate that blaze in Schuylkill County.