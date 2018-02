Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Students from West Scranton High School displayed their art on Friday to raise awareness about women and heart disease.

The students' artwork was on display at Geisinger CMC at their Go Red for Women Day in Scranton.

The event helped to raise money for the American Heart Association during American Heart Month.

Organizers say the event is held to raise awareness of heart disease in women to help save more lives.