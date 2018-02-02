× Shooting in Wilkes-Barre Sends One Person to the Hospital

WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway in Luzerne County following a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police tell Newswatch 16 one person was shot and sent to the hospital.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. along Wilkes Lane.

No word on the condition of the victim or if police have any suspects in that shooting.