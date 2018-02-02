Restaurant Reopens After Being Struck By Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP -- 3C's Family Restaurant near Orwigsburg has reopened after being closed because a car ran into its building.

"Being closed for a couple days kind of throws a wrench in the gears, but the biggest thing is that nobody was hurt," restaurant manager Brian Crouse said. "Preach that -- nobody was hurt. Thank God."

A car rammed into the restaurant on Monday, destroying the entrance of the business.

David Crouse and his family have owned the restaurant for more than 40 years. His main goal was to get back open as soon as possible.

He's sealed off the space where the crash happened and made a temporary entrance for customers to come in. Crouse said it will take about a month to fix his damaged entrance. He said he wants to remodel it to make it better for his customers.

"We're gonna open that area up a little bit and put a waiting area in and a congregation area where they can congregate," David Crouse said.

One of the loyal customers who stopped in on 3C's reopening day was one of the first people on the scene after the crash. Steven Dunn is a volunteer firefighter who was worried when he got the call about the restaurant.

"Just because I know how many people come in through here," Dunn said. "It was just really scary. I was just really scared for everybody. Hoping nobody was injured."

He believes the community will be sure to support the business as it gets back on its feet.

"Definitely, I think the community is going to come together and support and tryna get these past three or four days that they've been closed back up and running," Dunn said.

3C's family restaurant is already surrounded by concrete barriers for protection. It's been hit five times. The owner is looking into ways to protect the place even more.