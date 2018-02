Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Williamsport Police have shared video of the two people wanted for vandalizing the Little League statue in the city.

You can see the man and woman walk up to it at the corner of 3rd and Market Street and then bend the bat.

This is the fourth time the statue has been vandalized or stolen since it was unveiled in 2014. That's why the security camera is set up to keep an eye on it.