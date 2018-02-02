Hazleton Man Facing Child Porn Charges

Posted 4:18 pm, February 2, 2018, by

HAZLETON — A Hazleton made is facing child pornography charges.

According to court documents, Michael Portanova, 27, allegedly had child porn on both his computer and cell phone.

Portanova has previously been convicted of dissemination and possession of child pornography in 2014.

The most recent crimes, police say, occurred between August and October 2017.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments