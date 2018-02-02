Hazleton Man Facing Child Porn Charges
HAZLETON — A Hazleton made is facing child pornography charges.
According to court documents, Michael Portanova, 27, allegedly had child porn on both his computer and cell phone.
Portanova has previously been convicted of dissemination and possession of child pornography in 2014.
The most recent crimes, police say, occurred between August and October 2017.
40.958418 -75.974647
3 comments
Lance
I called this a few days ago whem they caught a pervert in Pike county. When I said there are more perverts caught in Wyoming county then anywhere else.
TRKRGR
I wish they’d put this much effort into finding who’s MAKING child porn, instead of who’s watching it.
Lance
You’re right
How about finding a way for this garbage to be filtered from the internet immediately