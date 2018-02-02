Father Sent to Prison for Child Endangerment

SCRANTON -- One of two people accused of neglecting their baby in Lackawanna County is headed to prison.
Gerard Nealon of Scranton was sentenced Thursday to nine months to two years behind bars.
He pleaded guilty last year to child endangerment.
Authorities say Nealon and the child's mother failed to get medical care soon enough for their son who was suffering from severe malnutrition, liver and kidney damage.
3 comments
Country joe
Just living in Scranton would be a worse sentence than any jail term!
Carl
These people lived next to us over the summer- I’m betting this guy is happy to be away from that woman- holy crap she was a witch- screamed at him incessantly- I’m hoping she gets more time that him- she was straight bad news
John Henry
White guys.