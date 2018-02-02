Dallas boys basketball

Posted 6:09 pm, February 2, 2018, by

The Dallas boys basketball team rallied from a 16-2 hole after one quarter only to lose to Nanticoke 55-48.  The Mountaineers at 12-3 still have a lot to play for this February.

