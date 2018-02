Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The upcoming Super Bowl is good for business at a t-shirt shop in Wilkes-Barre.

Shedd Shirts on South Main Street has already sold more than 1,000 Eagles shirts in the last 10 days.

Patriots shirts aren't in quite as high demand but still sold a couple hundred shirts to New England fans.

The business says they ship the shirts all around the world including one which was sent to Japan on Friday.