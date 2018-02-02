Bradford County Teen Sentenced After Abandoning Her Baby
NEW YORK — A teen from Bradford County who put her baby in a plastic bag and left her outside is headed to prison.
Harriette Hoyt, who was 17 when she was charged, must serve nine years in prison.
Police say Hoyt put her eight-month-old daughter in a bag and left the baby outside a home in Elmira last year.
Neighbors found the baby three days later.
A psychologist who examined Hoyt diagnosed with postpartum depression.
The baby survived.
3 comments
Dick Kickum
oink
skay n the maybees
That’s it? how did the baby stay alive outside for three days? you folks are notorious for this type of horrible reporting! I mean do you not see what people might be concerned about an abandoned infant left in a bag outside for three day’s,do you think we all live in a third world country where unfortunately this happens ?why would you even print that ?using a child victim to sell ad-space online…you make me and the band sick.!
Jane
I hope you burn in hell you useless piece of sh**. 9 years???? Why no death penalty? Because the baby miraculously lived??