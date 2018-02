× Blaze at Apartment Building in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — An apartment building fire has left tenants displaced in Lycoming County.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. Friday evening along Brandon Avenue in Williamsport.

According to the fire chief, the fire started when a stove caught on fire in one of the three units in the building.

Everyone got out safely but the building is a total loss.

The families affected by the fire are being helped by the Red Cross.