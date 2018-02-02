Armed Robbery at Pizzeria in Scranton

Posted 9:57 pm, February 2, 2018, by

SCRANTON -- Police in Scranton are investigating an armed robbery on the city's west side.

According to published reports, Roseanna's Pizza and Catering along North Hyde Park Avenue was held up just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

The suspects are described as two men in their twenties.

The men allegedly entered the building through a side door and pointed a handgun at an employee before taking a cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton police.

