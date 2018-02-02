April the Giraffe Makes Her Super Bowl Prediction

Harpursville, NY — Punxsutawney Phil wasn’t the only famous animal making predictions Friday.

April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY made her pick for Super Bowl LII champion.

Sorry Eagles fans, April went with the Patriots. But the folks at Animal Adventure Park wished both teams luck in the big game.

Here’s a look at how some other animals have been showing off their Super Bowl LII prognostication powers.

ZooAmerica at Hershey Park, Stella the Skunk:

The Cincinatti Zoo, Fiona the Hippo:

Forth Worth Zoo, Crocodile:

Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Orangutan:

Buttonwood Park Zoo, Bear and Bald Eagle:

Myrtle Beach Safari, Elephant:

Boston Museum of Science, Munake the Woodchuck: