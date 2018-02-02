× Annual Exhibit Held to Memorialize Victims of Domestic Abuse

SCRANTON — An annual exhibit was held Friday night at the Century Club of Scranton.

Empty Place at the Table is designed to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

Victims of domestic abuse are memorialized at the dinner table with special place settings, their names, mementos and stories.

“I could have cried when I read some of these stories of these people, there’s a little baby on there, there are little boys that were burned in a fire. It’s just so touching and the women who have tried to get away from these abusers and the abusers follow them and kill them. It’s really just touching to see,” said Leni Piasky, Century Club of Scranton.

“We began this project in 1993 and I think we only had six settings at the time and now we’re up to almost 30 and you know it’s to memorialize the lives of women and children who died too soon at the hands of an abuser,” said Peg Ruddy, Women’s Resource Center.

This year’s exhibit was a partnership between the Century Club of Scranton and the Women’s Resource Center.