9 Homes Damaged, 15 Displaced by Fire in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL -- At least nine homes went up in flames late Thursday night in Mount Carmel.

Officials believe the first flames sparked at 317 North Hickory Street just after 11 p.m.

It wasn't long before the fire ripped through seven homes on that street.

Two others were damaged by smoke and water.

The flames were so hot, siding was melting from nearby homes.

Everyone got out safely, but at least 15 people now need a new place to live.

"They all, they're all my neighbors and I know every one of them and it's a hard thing to take," said Joseph Pass of Mount Carmel.

"A lot of flames and it was just working its way right up the building. Started to catch things on sparking, getting the power lines. We basically saw a little bit in the entryways. And then it just engulfed the rest of the houses," said Shawn Rumple of Mount Carmel."

A state police fire marshal has been called in to look for what sparked those flames in Northumberland County.