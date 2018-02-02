16 To The Rescue: Willow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- Willow is an energetic 5-year-old pit bull mix at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

"She loves belly rubs and car rides and being around people. She's really looking for that next forever home, that family to love and bring some joy into their life."

Todd Hevner is the executive director and says Willow has been at the shelter for a year, something he believes is due to her bully breed reputation.

"She is a pit mix and that will make people shy away from her, unfortunately, it's due to misconceptions of the breed," Hevner said.

But workers say Willow is a darling. She adores humans, snuggles, and playing with other pooches -- just no cats.

And she's pretty food motivated.

Willow is not a couch potato kind of dog, so she'll need an active home.

"Somebody that can walk Willow and burn off some of her energy that can sometimes build up and cause frustration."

Workers say Willow is truly a gem and deserves all the love in the world.

"A year here in our shelter is not what we want for any of them," Hevner said. "We'd love them to get in and get out and get into their next new chapter in life and she deserves that, as much as any dog in this shelter, she really deserves to get out and get into a new home."

If you are interested in giving Willow a home, contact the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com