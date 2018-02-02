15th Annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival Held in Union County

LEWISBURG — This weekend marks the 15th annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival.

The event kicked off Friday at noon with the carving of a large ice sculpture in Hufnagle Park.

Dozens of smaller ice sculptures line Market Street.

Saturday’s festivities include a Frosty 5K, chocolate tasting tour and activities for the kids.

The event lasts through Saturday evening.

