15th Annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival Held in Union County
LEWISBURG — This weekend marks the 15th annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival.
The event kicked off Friday at noon with the carving of a large ice sculpture in Hufnagle Park.
Dozens of smaller ice sculptures line Market Street.
Saturday’s festivities include a Frosty 5K, chocolate tasting tour and activities for the kids.
The event lasts through Saturday evening.
40.962533 -76.888167
1 Comment
Dick Kickum
Nice……..it’s pleasant to read something NICE happening