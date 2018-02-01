?>

Wilkes-Barre Police Searching for a Man They Believe May Have Information About Open Murder Case

Posted 9:53 pm, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53PM, February 1, 2018

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for a man they believe may have information about an open murder case.

Police say a man who attended a vigil held on Tuesday for Patricia Moreton may have information on the case.

Moreton was found shot in the head in her apartment on Hazle Street in January 2006.

Wilkes-Barre police posted two photos of the man from surveillance at a local business.

 

According to police, the man is known to frequent downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Police say he isn’t currently a suspect or a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the identity and location of the man is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

