× Wilkes-Barre Police Searching for a Man They Believe May Have Information About Open Murder Case

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for a man they believe may have information about an open murder case.

Police say a man who attended a vigil held on Tuesday for Patricia Moreton may have information on the case.

Moreton was found shot in the head in her apartment on Hazle Street in January 2006.

Wilkes-Barre police posted two photos of the man from surveillance at a local business.

According to police, the man is known to frequent downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Police say he isn’t currently a suspect or a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the identity and location of the man is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.