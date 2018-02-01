Talkback 16: School Playgrounds and Threatening a Judge

Posted 6:23 pm, February 1, 2018, by

In this edition of Talkback 16 callers discuss one school's efforts to get a playground and vandalism to a statue. First, a call about the man arrested for allegedly threatening a district judge.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s