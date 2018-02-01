× Student Stabbed During Fight at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG — A university student was taken to the hospital after the early morning stabbing in Monroe County.

Yellow police tape surrounded the quad on East Stroudsburg University campus where that attack happened overnight.

Police say there was a fight, and a male student was stabbed twice.

It happened in front of a residence hall after the victim had left the gym.

The school put out a safety alert warning students about the violence and reminding them to walk in pairs.

Students were frightened by the violence.

“I mean I wasn’t nervous until today. It didn’t affect me as much to what happened in December until what happened today on campus,” said Freshman Evenel Garrido.

Investigators believe the victim and attacker knew each other, but they haven’t released any names yet.

“A little nervous to be walking around campus by myself, but as you can see I’m not by myself. I mean it’s a little nerve wrecking as a freshman,” added Garrido.

Police have not said how the student is doing.

So far, no arrests have been made yet in that stabbing in Monroe County.