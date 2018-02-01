?>

School Board Accepts Principal’s Resignation After Theft Charges

Posted 9:44 pm, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42PM, February 1, 2018

KINGSLEY — The principal of a school in Susquehanna County accused of stealing thousands from a field trip fund will resign.

Thursday night the Mountain View School Board voted unanimously to accept Christine Kelly’s resignation.

Kelly was charged in September with taking $3,000 from a sixth grade field trip fund.

Since being charged, Kelly has been suspended with pay.

The board would not comment on the resignation to Newswatch 16 but did vote to start looking for a new principal in Susquehanna County.

