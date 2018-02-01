Power to Save: Recycling Bins in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG -- If you've been to Lewisburg lately, you may have noticed something different on Market Street. Actually, eight somethings different. The blue metal recycling bins are hard to miss.

"It's a no-brainer. There's no reason to not recycle," Ben Schneider said.

A group of young adults in Lewisburg called "Active Millennials for Progress" had the idea to bring recycling bins to Market Street. Taylor Lightman is part of the non-partisan group, which aims to make change in the community.

"Just working with a bunch of different parties to figure out a low-cost way to get it done," Lightman said.

Lewisburg doesn't have curbside pickup for recycling, so people have to bring it here to the borough's recycling center. Many people found that inconvenient.

Ben Schneider manages Ama Mi, a cafe on Market Street. He tells Newswatch 16 the bins will save him a trip to the recycling center.

"The recycling protects our local environment. It's just great that the trash isn't ending up in Buffalo Creek," Schneider said.

The recycling bins come at no cost to taxpayers. Custom Container Solutions donated the bins. Hometown Disposal will pick up the recycling each week free of charge. Bucknell University covered other costs. Lightman says the recycling bins are a permanent addition to Downtown Lewisburg.

"We expect it to go on for quite some time. Helping to save the environment. Absolutely, one can at a time," Lightman said.

The group hopes people walking along Market Street appreciate the recycling bins.