Police Say Woman Stole More Than $20,000 From Her Job

SCRANTON — Police charged a woman after they say she stole more than $20,000 from her job.

Lynn Salsman, 55, of Pittston Township, allegedly took the money last year from Scranton Dodge on Wyoming Avenue.

Court papers say Salsman admitted to the theft in Lackawanna County.

Salsman is facing charges including receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.