Police Say Woman Stole More Than $20,000 From Her Job

Posted 9:17 pm, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:16PM, February 1, 2018

SCRANTON — Police charged a woman after they say she stole more than $20,000 from her job.

Lynn Salsman, 55, of Pittston Township, allegedly took the money last year from Scranton Dodge on Wyoming Avenue.

Court papers say Salsman admitted to the theft in Lackawanna County.

Salsman is facing charges including receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.

2 comments

  • Feed Me More

    people steal because they are struggling financially, better pay would solve a lot of these issues with people stealing money from their workplace. unless they are just kleptomaniacs then lock them up right along with trump

    • FracingA

      ^^^FMM—struggling financially is ones own problem, thou shall not steal..Better pay, yes! U need to replace Trump w/Clinton tho in your statement. U definitely misspoken on that one. Trump is making MAGA. Clinton should be in prison right now.

