× Part of Interstate 80 Closed Due to Crash in Columbia County

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A tractor trailer crash has closed part of a highway in Columbia County.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 eastbound in Hemlock Township, near Danville.

I-80 east is down to one lane near mile marker 228, just inside the Columbia County line.

Traffic is being detoured off the Danville exit, and traffic is not being allowed on at Danville as well.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.