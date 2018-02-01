× One Person Dead after Carbon County Crash

MAHONING TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Carbon County.

The deadly wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 443 in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton.

Police said a man was driving east on Route 443 when his car crossed over into westbound lanes and struck an SUV head-on. The driver of the car and a dog that was in the car both died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to a hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Route 443 reopened after 11 a.m.