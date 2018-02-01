× Monroe County Man Charged with Child Pornography

ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A man from Monroe County has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Last month police discovered a computer on a peer-to-peer sharing site offering to share videos of child pornography with other users.

According to police, they traced the computer back to Justin Reynolds, 33, of Eldred Township.

Police say Reynolds had been downloading and sharing child pornography on his laptop.

Reynolds was charged with felony counts of possessing child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

Reynolds was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear in court in March.