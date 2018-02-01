× Mobile Hospital Comes to You

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg is located in what the hospital considers a rural community. So now it’s found a way to take health care to people who may not be able to get to a hospital.

The 38-foot long bus in the parking lot of Evangelical Community hospital near Lewisburg got a lot of attention from staff and patients. There are only two like it in Pennsylvania. “Mobile Health of Evangelical” is basically a hospital on wheels.

“If it’s something that can be done in your doctor’s office, it can be done here,” explained Jamie Caputo, mobile medical unit coordinator.

The bus is designed for patients who live in rural areas of central Pennsylvania.

“I know how some of them live way out and don’t drive cars so this would be very wonderful for them,” said June Bergen of Mifflinburg.

Some people live more than a half hour away from the nearest hospital. This way, the hospital comes to them.

“By taking it to them, we’re hoping to create healthier communities, prevent some major issues and some chronic health care issues that can arise because of very simple issues that crop up in people’s lives,” Caputo said.

Doctors will provide normal health examinations, as well as blood tests and even dental hygiene.

“Medical doctors and practitioners to our community health and wealth screenings that will be out in our communities as far as an hour away,” Caputo said.

Mobile Health of Evangelical covers eight counties and the goal to start is have it go out six to eight times a month.

The bus cost $350,000 and was paid for by private grant money.

Some patients at Evangelical Community Hospital toured the bus and tell Newswatch 16 it will be an asset.

“We live in these rural counties. There are a lot of elderly people who can’t drive and have to have some kind of access to,” Ron Wenning said.

Find out more about Mobile Health of Evangelical here.