Man Dies After Crashing Into Plow Truck in Bradford County
WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A man died in a crash involving a PennDOT plow truck in Bradford County.
It happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. near Wysox.
State police Kamron Conklin, 20, from Rome died when his car crashed into a plow truck on Route 187.
I drive 187 all the time it’s ridiculous people speeding, passing in no passing zones, tailgating the last PSP cruiser I’ve seen was in August sitting in Rome the car in front of me obviously was speeding the trooper was on his cell phone I gestured to the trooper and was ignored
Emil Csedrik
I was on Route 187 on Tuesday and the road was hard packed snow and very slippery. However, people were driving as if the road was free of snow and dry. In fact, one person passed me at about 50 MPH and started sliding sideways when he turned back into the right lane. I just don’t understand what makes people so impatient behind the wheel that they are willing to put there lives, as well as the lives of others, in danger. Can’t we all just relax a bit and slow down, especially when road conditions are hazardous.