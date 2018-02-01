So far this week the Crusaders have defeated Riverside in 2nd half action in the boy's Lackawanna League basketball action. They won the 1st half last Saturday with a win over Mid Valley.
Holy Cross Moves Into 2nd Half Play In The Lackawanna League
-
Holy Cross Boys Beat Mid Valley in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Holy Cross boys basketball wins first half Title
-
Susquehanna Tops Montrose in Lackawanna League First Half Title
-
Holy Redeemer vs Holy Cross girls basketball
-
Dunmore Boys Top Holy Cross 55-50 at Lynett Tournament
-
-
Abington Heights Runs Away From Holy Cross in Boys Basketball Opener
-
Scranton Prep @ Scranton girls basketball
-
Carbondale vs Old Forge boys basketball
-
Dunmore vs Holy Cross
-
Holy Cross vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
-
Mountain View Eagles vs. Holy Cross Crusaders Boy’s Basketball
-
Callejas Leads King’s Past Manhattanville
-
Delaware Valley at King’s