A two-day event in boxing is taking place in Lackawanna County. The Pennsylvania Golden Gloves boxing Central Region Championships will take place at Genetti Manor in Dickson City on March 23rd and March 24th. That's a Friday and Saturday night. Local amateur boxers will be in action on those two days.
Golden Gloves Boxing At Genetti Manor In Dickson City On March 23rd and 24th
-
Boxing Event Plans to “Knock Out Addiction”
-
Boxing Returns to Wilkes-Barre in March
-
Images Released of Suspected Credit Card Thieves
-
Driver Damages McDonald’s
-
Shopping With Cops In Dickson City
-
-
Tragedy Strikes After Family’s Dog Attacked at PetSmart, Later Dies
-
Keystone College to add football
-
One year later, Women’s March returns
-
Kmart in Moosic Closed
-
Pottsville Fire Chief Retires After 42 Years
-
-
Wilkes-Barre Township Police Looking For Two Who Committed Smash And Grab At Walmart
-
The Day After Christmas, Families Flock To Movies
-
Chick-Fil-A Opens on a Sunday to Feed Passengers Stranded at Atlanta’s Airport