Golden Gloves Boxing At Genetti Manor In Dickson City On March 23rd and 24th

Posted 10:53 pm, February 1, 2018

A two-day event in boxing is taking place in Lackawanna County. The Pennsylvania Golden Gloves boxing Central Region Championships will take place at Genetti Manor in Dickson City on March 23rd and March 24th. That's a Friday and Saturday night. Local amateur boxers will be in action on those two days.

