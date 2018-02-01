× Going Green for the Eagles in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON — These are exciting days for Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of the team’s relatively surprising run to Super Bowl 52.

And the anticipation stretches far outside the city of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles green is sprinkled all around Lehighton. With signs in windows, flags, and lawn ornaments, the Eagles’ trip to Minnesota for the Super Bowl has brought hope to Eagles fans.

Frank Rex has been an Eagles fan all his life and says he prays that Eagles can come out on top.

“Even with a backup quarterback, I am just excited and thrilled to death and it is the Eagles time.”

James Ketchledge’s home inside and out is filled with Eagles memorabilia — hats, autographs, Christmas ornaments, even the dog has an Eagles collar. From head to toe, he is going green and is expecting a win.

“If they play hard and they stay within themselves and run the clock time of possession they will control the game. Yeah, the Patriots will get a late touchdown in the fourth quarter but it won’t be enough.”

Ketchledge been going to games for 35 years and has seen a lot of disappointment but a win on Sunday? that would make everything OK.

“I want a Super Bowl, an Eagles Super Bowl before I die. All the years with no Super Bowl and Dallas has Super Bowls, it’s totally ridiculous.”

At Wentz Body Shop just outside Lehighton, owner Gary Wentz says he’s not related to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz but as an Eagles fan, he hopes the birds can win it all on Sunday.

“They have been the underdog and they have just tried harder and harder to be the best, so hopefully, this week they will be the best,” Wentz said.

When the clock hits zero on Sunday, Eagles’ fans are hoping for one thing: a win.