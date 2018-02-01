× Gearing Up for the Game

HONESDALE — In anticipation of the big game on Sunday, restaurants in Honesdale are making sure the kitchens are prepared for an increase in orders.

“We’ll get all the cheeses ready, we’ll have extra dough mixed and also make sure that we have the homemade mild wing and hot wing sauce on hand,” says Susan Ellis, a manager at Papa’s Primo Pizza.

Papa’s Primo Pizza offers a number of Super Bowl specials, but it’s keeping an eye on the forecast, thinking it might have an effect on business. There’s the chance for a snowstorm Sunday.

“But with the weather being bad, we may end up with more deliveries but we’re just hoping that it will round out the day,” adds Sadak.

Market 13 in Honesdale is taking the bench for the Super Bowl and will be closed on Sunday. But the owners say some other restaurant in the area can expect their business.

“There’s a lot of competition out there, so it’s really not worth for me to open up. I did it a couple years, it’s just… I’d rather go out and have fun,” says Market 13’s owner, Lester Stinnard.

Twisted Rail Tavern, on the other hand, will be open for the Super Bowl and is adding something special to its menu for game day.

“We also have a food special that’s going to be a mini Philly cheesesteak with New England clam chowder,” says Twisted Rail Tavern’s Shane Ellis.

And adding something to its walls for watching the big game…

“We’re going to have two more 55-inch screen TVs on our mural wall, we have 48-inch screen on our back walls and then over the center of the bar, we have 55-inch screens, so the bigger, the better for the most part,” Ellis tells Newswatch 16.

The Twisted Rail Tavern in Honesdale is gearing up for the Super Bowl, but its also getting ready for something happening later in February.

“On February 10, we’re going to have an Olympic Night. We have it all decked out with American flags and when you walk in the door it’s going to be American everything. We have a lot more right now we’re just keeping it a little conservative until after the Super Bowl,” adds Ellis.

The tavern will also offer drink specials every time the USA wins the gold, but first, their focus is on the Eagles and Patriots Sunday.